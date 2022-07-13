Dry, seasonable conditions until Friday

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a dry, less humid and cooler Wednesday with times of sun and times of clouds.
Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected for most. Which, will remain the case again Thursday with very similar conditions overall.
North winds arrived, bringing in cooler air.
Seasonable weather continues through Thursday, with highs near average.
Early Friday morning, active weather returns. Showers are likely Friday morning, starting hours before the morning commute and continuing through mid-morning. Most of the rain will fall closer to areas in the SW region, although south central is still expected to see showers.
The second half of Friday will be dry, partly sunny skies.
Friday night into Saturday brings another chance of showers and storms. While, the chances of rain Saturday are coming down a bit... it is still possible some in the region will see rain. Although, dry time is looking more likely.
Heat and humidity will rise through the weekend into next week.
Expect a hot one next week, with highs returning to the 90s.