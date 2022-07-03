Dry Sunday before a stormy 4th of July

MADISON (WKOW) - A beautiful start to Sunday, with dry mostly sunny skies.
Some, especially areas in south central WI, woke up to patchy dense fog Sunday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for the following counties: Dane, Iowa, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake and Marquette.
Drivers, be sure to take it slow Sunday morning and turn on low beams.
The rest of the day will bring mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for most across the region. Dry conditions last through the night.
Lows in the mid-upper 60s likely, with increasing clouds overnight.
Monday, July 4th, starts off dry and mainly cloudy. Two rounds of showers and storms are likely. One, mainly for areas W/NW of Madison starting late-morning around 11-11:30 a.m. This line will move eastward and likely fizzle over south central WI around Noon. Brief downpours are possible.
Another round of storms is anticipated, likely arriving off to the NW region mid-afternoon around 2 p.m. This line is expected to move ESE throughout the afternoon and evening and potentially overnight. Likely reaching south central WI around 4-5 p.m. and moving to the SE by 6-6:30 p.m.
It's the second round of storms that brings the potential for strong to severe weather. Highest threat is flooding due to torrential downpours expected. Wind and hail are also a threat, low end tornado threat.
The fourth is a day to stay weather aware and make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts in case of severe warnings issued.
The rest of the work week brings on-and-off storm chances. Wednesday looks to be the dry day in the middle of storms. Highs in the mid-80s most days.