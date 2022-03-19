 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drying out, becoming warmer for first day of Spring

MADISON (WKOW) - A light, snow/rain/mix continues to fall for parts of the region, mainly for areas north and east of Dane County.

The lingering precipitation will exit likely by the afternoon, a little later for portions off to the very SE. 

Dry, but cloudy conditions will make up most of Saturday. Gradual clearing is expected, although areas off to the NW/W will likely notice and see the sun the most compared to the rest.

Highs in the mid-40s Saturday, feeling like the 30s. 

NW winds are a bit breezy, gusts up to 20-25 mph most of the day.

The first day of Spring is Sunday, officially starting at 10:33 a.m. CST.

A drier, sunnier, warmer day is expected tomorrow. Highs will likely hit the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies.

From the start through mid-work week, precipitation chances return and increase. Anything from rain to a snow/mix is possible.

Highs in the mid-40s Saturday, feeling like the 30s. 

Tags

Recommended for you