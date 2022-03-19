Drying out, becoming warmer for first day of Spring

MADISON (WKOW) - A light, snow/rain/mix continues to fall for parts of the region, mainly for areas north and east of Dane County.
The lingering precipitation will exit likely by the afternoon, a little later for portions off to the very SE.
Dry, but cloudy conditions will make up most of Saturday. Gradual clearing is expected, although areas off to the NW/W will likely notice and see the sun the most compared to the rest.
Highs in the mid-40s Saturday, feeling like the 30s.
NW winds are a bit breezy, gusts up to 20-25 mph most of the day.
The first day of Spring is Sunday, officially starting at 10:33 a.m. CST.
A drier, sunnier, warmer day is expected tomorrow. Highs will likely hit the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies.
From the start through mid-work week, precipitation chances return and increase. Anything from rain to a snow/mix is possible.