Evening storm chance, cooler conditions to come

MADISON (WKOW) - Hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday, with highs already hitting low-mid 90s across the region with some in triple-digit heat indicies by mid-afternoon.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m.
A storm chance returns Tuesday evening, with a few strong to severe storms possible. The chance is fairly isolated, with timing around 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Majority of the region is under a level 1 out of 5 'Marginal' risk, with the severe threats being mainly strong winds and hail.
Temperatures, dew points, and heat index values drop Wednesday.
High temperatures will still be above normal, but 'cooler' air will be in place as well as lower humidity. Highs in the mid-upper 80s are possible.
Dry, sunny and quiet conditions continue through most of the work week.
Although, shower and storm chances return Friday and Saturday. Chances look higher for Saturday, with a few showers or storms possible as of now.
Sunday looks very nice, with dry and sunny conditions returning. Highs are expected to dip below average, with forecast values in the upper 70s. Highs will return to 'typical' values for at least the start of next week, the low 80s.