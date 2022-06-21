 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Evening storm chance, cooler conditions to come

MADISON (WKOW) - Hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday, with highs already hitting low-mid 90s across the region with some in triple-digit heat indicies by mid-afternoon.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m.

A storm chance returns Tuesday evening, with a few strong to severe storms possible. The chance is fairly isolated, with timing around 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Majority of the region is under a level 1 out of 5 'Marginal' risk, with the severe threats being mainly strong winds and hail. 

Temperatures, dew points, and heat index values drop Wednesday.

High temperatures will still be above normal, but 'cooler' air will be in place as well as lower humidity. Highs in the mid-upper 80s are possible.

Dry, sunny and quiet conditions continue through most of the work week.

Although, shower and storm chances return Friday and Saturday. Chances look higher for Saturday, with a few showers or storms possible as of now.

Sunday looks very nice, with dry and sunny conditions returning. Highs are expected to dip below average, with forecast values in the upper 70s. Highs will return to 'typical' values for at least the start of next week, the low 80s.

Hot and humid weather continues, fueling a chance of strong storms Tuesday evening. A drop in temps and humidity follows.

Tags

Recommended for you