Fairly chilly, quiet weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - While this weekend may be a bit 'warmer' compared to what we felt this past week some days, it will still be fairly chilly.
Highs in the low to mid 20s are likely this weekend.
Although, it will be mainly dry with just flurry chances. Times of sun and clouds both days this weekend.
Wind chills will be colder on Saturday, with values ranging from -10 to 15.
Wind chills anywhere from 0 to 20 on Sunday for most.
Milder air moves in Monday and Tuesday, with highs expected to reach above average. Numbers in the low-to-mid 30s are likely.
Wednesday brings our next shot at snow, possibly but there is still a lot of discussion on this next system. It will either barely reach southern WI or completely miss the region. Stay tuned as it continues to move closer.