Fairly dry holiday weekend, until the 4th

MADISON (WKOW) - A nice start to the holiday weekend Saturday morning, with most waking up to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 50s/60s.
Clouds will increase throughout the day becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the low 80s are expected, near average values for the beginning of July.
While Saturday will remain mostly dry and for most in the region, there is a chance for an isolated light spotty shower(s) and a few rumbles of thunder. Late-afternoon into the evening, areas north of Madison have the best shot at seeing a few, spotty showers.
Although, dry air remains in place and to dominate mainly. Which, could likely lessen any chances for precipitation to reach the surface.
Sunday looks to be a very nice day, just a bit warmer. Mostly to partly sunny skies at times, with highs potentially in the mid-upper 80s across the region.
While Saturday and Sunday look to be great for outdoor holiday celebrations, it's a different story on Monday the 4th. July 4th will likely start out dry, mostly cloudy with increasing shower and storm chances.
Monday mid-late morning showers and storms chances will come in from the west, likely arriving to south central Wisconsin by the afternoon. A fairly wet afternoon, evening, and night is in store on Monday. As of now, the region is under a level 1 out of 5 'marginal' severe risk for these storms. The highest threats being strong winds and hail.
Daily storm chances are in the forecast through the rest of the work week.