Few showers this morning, evening severe threat

MADISON (WKOW) - Our final warm and humid day fuels the possibility of a couple of stronger storms late-day.
A few passing showers through midday with temps reaching the low 80s, however it'll be breezy with winds from the southwest gusting up to 25 mph.
Storms will flare up southeast of Dane County between 6-11pm and a couple cells may be strong to severe with a gusty wind and hail threat.
Cooler and drier tonight in the mid 50s with low 70s for Wednesday. Temperatures stay mild and humidity stays low the rest of the workweek with temps only in the low 70s,
Shower and storm chances return this weekend with highs warming to the mid 70s.