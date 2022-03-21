Final very warm day in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Today will likely be the warmest of the year for most of our area ahead of a much cooler trend the rest of the week.
A weather system is slowly developing with warm front out ahead of it ushering in even higher temps than we experienced on Sunday, the first day of spring.
Low 60s to low 70s across the area, with the coolest conditions expected in central Wisconsin. Up north, we can expect isolated rain showers for the morning and midday hours ahead of a dry afternoon. Rain becomes more widespread late tonight into Tuesday with cooler temps in the upper 40s.
More rain, possibly mixing with a few flakes on Wednesday, with temps in the low 40s. As the system exits on Thursday, we'll be in the upper 30s with a light snow mix possible. A quick-hitting clipper may move in Friday with a light mix possible and temps in the mid 40s. Dry for the weekend and seasonal in the low to mid 40s with sunnier skies.