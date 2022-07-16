Foggy, to mostly cloudy and a bit humid

MADISON (WKOW) - A fairly foggy start to Saturday, with most of the counties in the region under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.
Most will start to see improvement a few hours after sunrise.
Mostly cloudy conditions stick around pretty much all day long.
Highs in the low 80s are expected for most. It'll be a tad humid, with dew points in the low-to-mid 60s most of the day.
Dry and cloudy conditions stick around overnight.
Although, clearing will start to take place early Sunday morning and continue throughout the day. Therefore, Sunday brings back sunshine with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies in the forecast.
It'll be a bit humid once again Sunday, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.
Monday brings the heat back, with highs in the upper 80s to 90s possible. Very warm to hot conditions stick around majority of the work week. Humidity will also be a factor.
Shower and storm chances return Tuesday and stick around through Wednesday. Although, timing and location are uncertain. There will likely still be plenty of dry time these days as of right now.