Frigid and dry through Friday with weekend snow chances

MADISON (WKOW) - A wind chill advisory is in effect for Dane County and areas west until noon for feels-like temps as low as -15 to -25.
We're still plenty cold this afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper single digits. However, a light wind will continue keeping wind chills sub-zero.
Even colder tonight, with a low around -9, which would be the coldest conditions of the season. But it's a trade off as winds turn calm. Sunny skies continue Friday with highs in the mid to upper teens, but a wind develops from the southwest gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon keeping wind chills in the low single digits.
Spotty, light snow chance Saturday morning with a better chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday, and Sunday night into Monday.