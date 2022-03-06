From severe storms to snow

MADISON (WKOW) - This weekend brings severe storms for some, to overnight snow from Sunday into Monday.
Storm reports were everything from flooding, to hail, to gusty winds.
Sunday continues the windy conditions with the wind advisory ending by 9 a.m. although breezy conditions through the day. Winds from the west, sustained around 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20-30 mph.
Another system arrives overnight into Sunday, bringing snow showers.
Snow will likely start around midnight for most, continuing from light to moderate snow showers through Monday late-morning to early-mid afternoon.
Bring out the snow shovels Monday!
Forecast totals include a range of 1-4" for southern WI with majority seeing anywhere from 2-3" of snow.
Otherwise, it's a fairly quiet week with a range of highs mainly in the 30s.
Another shot of snow/mix arrives before the work week ends.