Grab the umbrella for Saturday!

MADISON (WKOW) - Wetter, cloudier and cooler conditions hit Saturday!
While temperatures started mild for the morning due to incoming cloud cover, they don't rise much throughout the day. Highs in the low-mid 60s likely.
Rain chances increase throughout the morning, becoming widespread into the afternoon and evening. Grab the rain gear, it will be needed!
While there will be a break for the evening at times, showers will come back in overnight once again looking to be widespread. A couple of rumbles of thunder are possible, but any storms will stay below severe limits.
Showers are possible again into tomorrow morning.
Although, chances are higher for central parts of the state. Cloudy conditions are looking more likely with another round possible into the evening.
Monday brings full, scattered shower chances back.
Highs are cooler than average this week, ranging in the 60s to low 70s.