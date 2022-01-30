Gradual warming, fairly quiet week ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Waking up to higher temps and wind chill values Sunday morning across southern Wisconsin.
Values will be in the mid-20s today, with wind chills from single digits to 20s.
North winds will be in place, light to calm.
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies by this evening for all.
A mild Monday is expected and Tuesday, with highs ranging from the low-to-mid 30s across the region. Wind chills from single digits to 20s, 30s Tuesday.
Quiet these days, times of sun and times of clouds.
Wednesday's snow chances look less likely. The system looks like it'll be impacting areas southward more so than our region. Although, there is still a slight chance the axis will move northward, unlikely though.
If so, it would likely clip the region.