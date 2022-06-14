Heat Advisory due to near-record heat

MADISON (WKOW) - The active stretch of weather continues, although Tuesday is all about the heat.
A Heat Advisory goes into effect starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday for all of southern Wisconsin, and extends until 8 p.m. Wednesday for most counties.
The sun will allow temperatures to rise quickly throughout the day.
Highs in the mid-90s are likely, possibly hitting or breaking record potentially. The record for Tuesday is 95 degrees. Heat index values between 100-105 degrees are expected across the region.
Wednesday brings another hot day, with highs in the low-mid 90s. Once again, near or close to the record for the day. Record is 93 degrees.
The chance for strong to severe storms returns Wednesday evening.
Scattered storms return around the evening off to the northwest, spreading east-southeast into the evening and night. Peak timing as of now looks to be from 6-9 p.m.
The region is either in an enhanced 3/5 level risk, or slight 2/5 risk.
All modes of severe weather are possible with these storms.
Thursday starts the stretch of dry, sunny weather and continues into next work week. Highs will range from the low-to-mid 80s most days.