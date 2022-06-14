 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat Advisory due to near-record heat

MADISON (WKOW) - The active stretch of weather continues, although Tuesday is all about the heat.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday for all of southern Wisconsin, and extends until 8 p.m. Wednesday for most counties.

The sun will allow temperatures to rise quickly throughout the day.

Highs in the mid-90s are likely, possibly hitting or breaking record potentially. The record for Tuesday is 95 degrees. Heat index values between 100-105 degrees are expected across the region.

Wednesday brings another hot day, with highs in the low-mid 90s. Once again, near or close to the record for the day. Record is 93 degrees. 

The chance for strong to severe storms returns Wednesday evening.

Scattered storms return around the evening off to the northwest, spreading east-southeast into the evening and night. Peak timing as of now looks to be from 6-9 p.m. 

The region is either in an enhanced 3/5 level risk, or slight 2/5 risk.

All modes of severe weather are possible with these storms. 

Thursday starts the stretch of dry, sunny weather and continues into next work week. Highs will range from the low-to-mid 80s most days.

