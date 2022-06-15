Heat and humidity fuel severe storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Warm weather is already here as Wednesday morning begins, with most in upper 70s.
Hot and humid weather continues, near-record highs.
The highs are expected to hit low-to-mid 90s. Record for Madison is 93 degrees, which is the forecast high for Wednesday.
Dew points in the upper 60s/low 70s. Heat index values nearing 100 are expected yet again. Heat Advisory continues until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties: Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth.
This will fuel shower and storm chances, with a severe chance.
Timing for storms is 4-10 p.m. with peak around 5-8 p.m.
Most of the area is under an 'enhanced' risk which is level 3/5. All modes of severe weather are possible. Hail and winds are the highest threats, and a few tornadoes are possible with higher chances for areas to the NW.
Dry, quiet weather hits after Wednesday.
Sunny conditions expected for days, with highs ranging in the 80s.