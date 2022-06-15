 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat and humidity fuel severe storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Warm weather is already here as Wednesday morning begins, with most in upper 70s.

Hot and humid weather continues, near-record highs.

The highs are expected to hit low-to-mid 90s. Record for Madison is 93 degrees, which is the forecast high for Wednesday.

Dew points in the upper 60s/low 70s. Heat index values nearing 100 are expected yet again. Heat Advisory continues until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties: Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth.

This will fuel shower and storm chances, with a severe chance.

Timing for storms is 4-10 p.m. with peak around 5-8 p.m.

Most of the area is under an 'enhanced' risk which is level 3/5. All modes of severe weather are possible. Hail and winds are the highest threats, and a few tornadoes are possible with higher chances for areas to the NW.

Dry, quiet weather hits after Wednesday.

Sunny conditions expected for days, with highs ranging in the 80s.

