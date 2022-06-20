Heat, humidity on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - After a hot Monday, values continue to climb into Tuesday with an even hotter day ahead.
Highs hit the low-mid 90s Monday, peak heat index values in the mid-90s.
Dew points will climb to higher values Tuesday, likely reaching values in the upper 60s to low 70s feeling steamy outside. This, will lead to heat index values nearing 100 and ranging from 100 to 105 for some across the region.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. It will go into effect from Noon until 7 p.m. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat and check on others who may need help.
Highs Tuesday will likely reach mid-90s.
A cold front will pull through later Tuesday, bringing the chance of an isolated shower or storm possible Tuesday evening.
A strong storm is possible. Part of the region is under a 'Marginal' level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. If a storm reaches severe threshold, the threats would likely be strong winds and hail.
Somewhat cooler air moves in by mid-week.
Highs through the rest of the work week will range from low-to-mid 80s most days, with the humidity down to lesser values.
Another couple rounds of storms hits potentially Friday and Saturday.