Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot and humid with another severe storm threat

  • Updated
Weather wheel

MADISON (WKOW) - A heat advisory is in effect today as temps and humidity climb. Late-day and tonight, another round of storms are possible with a risk for severe weather.

Temps will climb to the low 90s with a heat index of 95-105 as we have ample humidity. More storms will move in this evening and tonight with a gusty wind and heavy rain threat.

Isolated storm chances continue Wednesday with more bearable temperatures in the low 80s. Another round of storms move in Wednesday night and on Thursday before quieting down heading in to the weekend.

