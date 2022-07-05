Hot and humid with another severe storm threat

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A heat advisory is in effect today as temps and humidity climb. Late-day and tonight, another round of storms are possible with a risk for severe weather.
Temps will climb to the low 90s with a heat index of 95-105 as we have ample humidity. More storms will move in this evening and tonight with a gusty wind and heavy rain threat.
Isolated storm chances continue Wednesday with more bearable temperatures in the low 80s. Another round of storms move in Wednesday night and on Thursday before quieting down heading in to the weekend.