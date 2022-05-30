Hot, humid, windy Memorial Day

MADISON (WKOW) - It was a warm start to Memorial Day, with most wake up to temperatures in the low 70s/upper 60s.
Breezy south winds kick-in by the afternoon, becoming windy. Gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible across portions of the region. This will pull in the heat and humidity, bringing muggy conditions in.
Dew points will range in the low 60s, highs in upper 80s/low 90s for some.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Memorial Day.
Clouds will increase overnight into Tuesday. A cold front pulls through, bringing a storm chance. Storms are possible early Tuesday mainly for areas to the west, with another round possible late-afternoon through the evening.
Time frame is mainly 4-8 p.m. with strong to severe storms possible.
Threats include hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. But, is on the lower end of the threats.
Milder air returns after the cold front pulls through, highs back to the 70s.