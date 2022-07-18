Hot week ahead!

MADISON (WKOW) - The hot weather has begun!
This is just the start of forecast highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Every day this week brings highs likely above the average.
Monday night continues the warmth, muggy conditions.
Tuesday will be dry during the day, hot and humid again. Highs in the upper 80s are expected, feeling like the 90s throughout the day.
A few showers and storms are possible at night. Most are under a level 1 out of 5 severe risk, marginal threat meaning a strong or low-end severe storm is possible but likely most under the threat.
Dry weather returns Wednesday, as well as the warmth. Low-mid 80s.
Straight sunshine is expected Thursday, with a hot day too.
The higher chance for showers and storms starts Friday night and continues through the weekend. Scattered showers and or storms are possible Saturday through Monday.