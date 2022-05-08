 Skip to main content
Huge warm up Monday brings a threat of storms

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are expected to spike 20 degrees Monday as a very strong warm front moves through the area. 

Winds will be on the strong side with highs nearing 80 degrees on Monday

A line of storms will likely develop on the cold front Monday evening around 7-8 PM near La Crosse. These will be slow moving storms and will move through Southern WI during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. 

Right now the best chance of severe weather is west of Madison because the storms will fizzle by the time they make it into the Madison area. 

Warm temps are here to stay with highs in the middle to upper 80s each day next week! 

MADISON (WKOW) - After a beautiful, sunny Saturday the clouds have started to filter in and will continue to do so for Mother's Day.

