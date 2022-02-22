Icy mix significantly impacts travel conditions today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Winter weather advisory continues til 6 pm for a wintry mix causing slippery conditions.
A steadier freezing rain/sleet mix will develop around or right after the morning commute with a tapering trend early in the afternoon as the system departs. Stay safe if you have to hit the roads today.
Temps stay chilly in the low to mid 20s but with a breeze, it'll feel more like the teens. Single digit lows tonight with wind chills around or below zero. Partly sunny and chilly on Wednesday in the upper teens. Low 20s Thursday with light snow developing, mainly in the afternoon and evening, wrapping up early Friday with an inch or two totals possible.