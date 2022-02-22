 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Icy mix significantly impacts travel conditions today

  • Updated
Winter weather advisory

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Winter weather advisory continues til 6 pm for a wintry mix causing slippery conditions.

A steadier freezing rain/sleet mix will develop around or right after the morning commute with a tapering trend early in the afternoon as the system departs. Stay safe if you have to hit the roads today.

Temps stay chilly in the low to mid 20s but with a breeze, it'll feel more like the teens. Single digit lows tonight with wind chills around or below zero. Partly sunny and chilly on Wednesday in the upper teens. Low 20s Thursday with light snow developing, mainly in the afternoon and evening, wrapping up early Friday with an inch or two totals possible.

Tags

Recommended for you