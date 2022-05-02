Increasing rain chances, cooler temps continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday brought a little break from the rain, although it returns just after the clock strikes Midnight for some in the region.
Overnight, moderate to at times brief heavy downpours will occur across the region. Starting shortly after Midnight for areas to the west, becoming widespread into the early morning hours.
Prepare for a wet morning commute Tuesday. Grab the rain gear! Tuesday morning will bring rain, but clearing will begin during the afternoon.
Likely, by mid-late afternoon most will be fairly dry with the exception of a very light, spotty isolated shower or sprinkle.
Cooler conditions will continue with highs likely in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Windy conditions return Tuesday, sustained NE winds around 10-15 mph are expected with gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Dry weather returns Wednesday along with some sunshine! Highs will rise into the upper 50s/low 60s for some, which is still below average.
Another chance of rain arrives Thursday evening into Friday majority of the day. Cooler temperatures will continue throughout the work week.
The weekend will bring in warmer air! Highs are expected to return to the mid-60s, possibly upper 60s with dry conditions and times of sunshine. Mother's Day will be a bit cloudy, compared to Saturday, but dry!