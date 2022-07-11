Isolated storm chance, drier mid-week

MADISON (WKOW) - The warmth and humidity continue through Monday, with highs in the mid-80s for most and dew points in the mid-60s.
While showers and some storms came through this morning for some, mainly areas south and closest to the Illinois state line, most have stayed dried. Although, another round of showers and storms is possible.
This afternoon into the evening, isolated storms are possible for most of the region. Storms are mainly coming in from the NW, moving into central and SE parts of the region possibly through the evening.
A strong and even severe storm is possible until tonight.
Most are under the level 1 out of 5 'marginal' severe risk. Threats include locally heavy rain where storms occur, strong winds and hail.
Tonight will bring drier conditions back.
Another chance of showers and storms is possible Tuesday, although likely for areas north. It's possibly central parts of WI get wet, which would be our most northern parts of the viewing area.
The humidity returns back to values in the 50s, with dry and mainly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Highs will come down to more typical values, warm, in the low 80s.
Shower and storm chances return Friday into Saturday, as well as an increase in humidity values and temperatures.