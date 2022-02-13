Last cold day before temperatures jump

MADISON (WKOW) - Another cold day, with temperatures and wind chill values very similar to Saturday's.
Highs in the mid-teens are expected, with chills between -10 and 5 degrees.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in store, increasing clouds by late-evening. Very spotty, light snow showers are possible tonight into early Monday morning. Higher chances for areas west, little to no accumulations expected.
Western counties could end up with a couple tenths of an inch to 1/2" of snow. Lower amounts the more east you go.
Monday by early morning is dry, mostly sunny and warmer for Valentine's Day. South winds will bring temperatures into the 20s. Wind chills ranging between 0 and 15 degrees.
Warm air continues to move in, expected to bring highs into the mid-30s on Tuesday and the low-to-mid 40s on Wednesday ahead of the 'winter storm' expected to impact parts of the Midwest.
A rain/mix is possible starting Wednesday p.m., more likely for the SE.
As the cold front passes, the rain/mix is expected to turn to a mix/snow bringing decent accumulations for some.
The system looks as if it will barely reach S/SE WI as of right now due to it's track. There is uncertainty still on where it will hit exactly, due to it being multiple days away.
If the track moves north, half to most of the viewing area could see some form of precipitation The most recent path looks to be more of a southward trend though, impacting states to the south most likely.
Temperatures drop into Thursday, rounding out the work week with colder air.