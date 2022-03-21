Last warm day, wet and cool weather ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After Sunday's 'nice' day, comes another extremely mild and dry day for most. Some reaching highs in the low 70s, majority in the 60s.
Soak it in while you can, the rest of the 7-day forecast looks very different.
Rain chances move in Monday night into early Tuesday, hitting the SW portions of the region first.
Light rain will begin to move eastward, becoming widespread by Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Tuesday will also bring breezy conditions. Not a great day to get outside. Moderate showers overnight.
Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday. Off-and-on rain will make up most of Wednesday, with chances continuing into Thursday. A chance of mix/snow is possible too, more so during overnight into early morning hours. Lighter precipitation on Thursday.
Highs will fall, with values dropping to the 40s starting Tuesday. Low 40s are expected Wednesday, with the upper 30s on Thursday.
The weekend brings a return of dry weather, but will likely remain on the cooler side. Highs in the low-to-mid 40s are likely as of now.