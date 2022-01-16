Light snow possible, colder weather ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After a chilly start to the morning, temperatures are on the rise due to an increase in south winds ahead of the incoming system.
Snow has started coming down in the badger state, off to the very northwest.
Light snow showers will drop south, southeast throughout Sunday bringing snow chances to almost the entire state. A quick band of snow is expected from the NW to the SE, leaving anything from a dusting up to 1/2" at most.
Dry air at mid-levels is a possibility today, potentially cutting down totals.
Wind chills will range from near zero to the mid-upper teens by late-day.
The light snow chances will likely end around the evening, earlier for areas off to the west. Flurries are possible overnight.
Monday brings dry weather, mostly cloudy skies, temperatures a bit higher due to incoming cloud cover keeping values.
While mild air remains the first couple of work days, it doesn't last long.
Colder air hits by Wednesday, with a breezy day bringing in arctic air and falling temperatures throughout the day. Lows by the end of the work week will likely fall subzero, with a high in single digits possibly on Thursday.