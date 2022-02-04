Light snow to cause slick spots later today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a dry start to February, some light snow will develop to end the workweek.
Soonest chance for that spotty snow to move in will be midday from the west, reaching the Madison metro around 2-4 pm and exiting 6-8 pm to the east. The evening drive will be slower than normal with slippery spots forming. Otherwise temperatures stay cool in the upper teens with increasing clouds.
Skies clear tonight with lows around 0° and wind chills as low as -10. A breeze develops through Saturday, so though temps climb to the low 20s, wind chills will be in the single digits. Temperatures jump on Sunday to around 30 with flurries possible.
Mid 20s Monday, jumping to the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. By next midweek, we have a couple of more light snow chances.