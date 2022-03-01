March comes in like a lamb with warm conditions

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Above average temperatures stick around to start the new month.
Highs will be in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies and a flurry or sprinkle chance this morning, but no accumulations, and most stay completely dry.
Clouds increase tonight with temps in the upper 20s. Mid to upper 40s again on Wednesday with a spotty, light mix, though lots of dry time is also expected.
Thursday is mainly dry with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and just a stray flurry possible. Temps will be cooler in the low to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Friday in the upper 30s with a spotty, light mix possible.
A storm system approaches for the weekend, but we'll likely be on its warm side with a mix to rain Friday night through Saturday. Temps soar to the lwo 50s Saturday afternoon. More rain and even some rumbles possible Saturday night.