Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Milder start on Saturday morning, with breezy and mild conditions throughout the day expected.
Highs in the mid-upper 70s are expected, partly sunny skies.
A breeze will kick-in by the afternoon, with S winds expected, gusts up to 20-25 mph throughout majority of the day.
An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly dry though.
Humid and hotter weather is the trend throughout the weekend.
Highs will rise throughout Sunday and into Monday with the low 80s expected tomorrow and the upper 80s expected for Memorial Day.
Dry conditions continue for most of the holiday weekend!