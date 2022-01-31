Mild conditions continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Waking up to mild temperatures already this Monday, compared to this time over the weekend.
Highs in the 30s are expected Monday, wind chills ranging from 10 to 20s.
South winds are here, a bit breezy at times, pulling in milder air.
This continues overnight into Tuesday, the milder conditions, even higher highs are expected tomorrow with values near or in the low 40s. If this comes to fruition, it will bring the warmest temps of the year thus far.
Dry conditions over the next couple of days, times of sun and clouds.
Wednesday's snow looks to miss us, with the heaviest hitting IL, MI and IN. The Ohio River Valley to the south, southeast.
If any hits WI, it would be the SE and not very much. Lake effect.
A cold snap returns Wednesday into just before the weekend with highs returning to the teens, but it doesn't last too long. 20s this weekend.