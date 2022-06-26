Mild, drier, breezy conditions

MADISON (WKOW) - A beautiful start to Sunday!
Sunday will be much different than Saturday. Dry, cooler conditions return with loads of sunshine.
NW winds are in play Sunday, breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times.
Highs in the low-mid 70s are expected for most in the region.
Another dry and sunny day is expected Monday with temperatures just a bit warmer, highs in the mid-upper 70s likely.
Most of the week ahead will consist of dry weather during the daytime.
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday evening, mainly north with chances increasing overnight. Dry weather returns Wednesday. Another chance of overnight storms returns Thursday into Friday, mainly wet Friday.
As for temperatures, highs in the 80s return by mid-week.