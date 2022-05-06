Mild Mother's Day weekend then summery next week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alert
MADISON (WKOW) - After waiting most of the season, we finally have a stretch of pleasant spring days ahead.
Temps climb to the low to mid 60s this afternoon under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Isolated showers are possible, but only along and south of I-43 in far southeastern Wisconsin. Clouds clear late-day and tonight with temps falling to the low 40s.
Mid to upper 60s and full sunshine Saturday with increasing clouds Sunday and a breeze returning. Highs will be back in the mid 60s. A couple of showers or t-showers are possible Sunday evening and overnight along a warm front causing temps to soar next week.
The warmest temps of the year next workweek with highs soaring to the upper 70s to mid 80s with a slight chance for storms every day.