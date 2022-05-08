Mild, rather cloudy Mother's Day

MADISON (WKOW) - After a beautiful, sunny Saturday the clouds have started to filter in and will continue to do so for Mother's Day.
Breezy conditions return too, with SE winds gusts up to 20-25 mph possible.
Mild temperatures continue with most of the morning remaining within the 50s, the 60s throughout the afternoon with highs hitting mid-60s likely.
A sprinkle, light shower is possible by the evening with most of the day dry.
Warmer and humid conditions ramp up throughout the work week.
Highs in the upper 70s are likely Monday, with majority of the work week seeing highs range within the 80s.
Shower and storm chances hit this week ahead, mostly overnight with spotty chances and not many days with washout conditions. Most will end up being dry, with times of sunshine.