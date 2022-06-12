Mild Sunday before heat kicks in

MADISON (WKOW) - While foggy conditions were the case for most in southern Wisconsin this morning, not everyone is still under the Dense Fog Advisory.
The advisory has been updated, and as of 8:30 a.m. the following counties are still under the advisory: Crawford, Richland, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Green and Rock. The advisory is expected to stay in effect until 10 a.m.
Cloudy conditions stick around for the morning, with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies expected throughout the afternoon.
An isolated shower is still possible, but spotty and mainly for areas far SW.
Temperatures will stay very mild, with highs in the mid-70s likely.
Monday brings back rain and storm chances. Strong to severe storms are possible. Who sees the storms is dependent on where the warm front is set up. If it moves more into the region, then most of us are expected to see the storms. Where as, if it's closer to IL, then mainly areas south of Dane County and closer to the stateline are expected to see the storms.
Strong, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain are the main threats.
Tuesday then brings the heat and humidity. High temps are expected to soar into the 90s, with humidity also on the rise. This, will bring heat index values into the 100s for most, ranging from 100 to 105 across the region.
Wednesday looks to be another hot one, with highs in the upper 80s to possibly low 90s again for some.
Storms then swoop in Wednesday, bringing the temps down just a bit for the end of the work week into next weekend... highs in the 80s. Nice weather during this time as of now, with dry and sunny skies.