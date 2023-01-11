Mild Wednesday before flurries tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will warm into the 40s today ahead of a colder and breezy Thursday.
After a morning of slippery conditions, Wednesday afternoon will consist of more sunshine and temperatures topping out in the lower 40s. Overnight, we'll drop into the 20s before northerly winds pick up tomorrow. This, plus more cloud cover, will keep temperatures in the 30s Thursday with the chance for flurries. That chance will linger through Thursday night with isolated areas accumulating up to a dusting.
Friday will be closer to average with some sunshine before temperatures take off again into the weekend. We'll become breezy again into Sunday ahead of our next weather system. By Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we'll be tracking mostly rainfall, with a chance for a few snowflakes to mix in earlier in the day.