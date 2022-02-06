Milder air at times this week, mix chances

MADISON (WKOW) - A much warmer day is ahead, compared to Saturday!
We are waking up that way, with wind chills already in double-digits and the teens for most. Where as yesterday, values were sub-zero.
Wind chills will range from the teens to the 20s before Noon. After Noon, wind chills will reach the low 30s for most in southern Wisconsin. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s across the area.
Increasing clouds today, with a chance of flurries or light mix.
A quiet week for most is ahead, warmer air by mid-week.
Highs above average, in the low-to-mid 30s, are expected to hit Tuesday and Wednesday across the area.
Chances for a light snow/wintry mix are possible Wednesday, very spotty. Another chance arrives potentially Thursday night into Friday for some.