Milder conditions come to an end, snow hits south

MADISON (WKOW) - What a day! Highs in the low 40s for some of us!
The warmest day of 2022 hit today, a wonderful way to start off the new month of February *some* might say.
Temperatures don't stay this mild for long though.
Values are already falling, with overnight lows likely returning to single digits. Highs the next couple of days are expected to return well-below average to the teens and feeling subzero wind chills Wednesday morning.
Therefore, the air changes quick with another cold snap returning.
Northwest winds happen later today, bringing in the cooler air. This isn't a long cold snap though, with averages returning this weekend.
Meanwhile, in terms of sky conditions, we stay dry all week long.
While, there's a completely different story happening for states to our south and southeast. Anywhere from 12-20 + inches is possible due to a big winter storm passing to our south. We stay dry with just 1" or less possible to the very SE, likely areas out of the viewing area mostly.
Another shot of snow arrives Sunday, although it's looking very light.