Milder temp trend begins, cooler values to come

MADISON (WKOW) - A cooler day is ahead Sunday, with highs in the low 70s expected for most across southern Wisconsin.
The day started off mild for some, with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Values don't rise much throughout the day, with the warmest time of the day likely hitting around Noon.
NW winds will be in place, light, with speeds around 5-10 mph.
Mostly to partly sunny skies to start, but by the afternoon clouds will start to move in once again. Increasing clouds will lead to mostly cloudy skies for the second half of the day.
A light shower, sprinkle is possible this evening otherwise it's a dry day.
Highs will drop throughout the first half of the week, even dipping below average some days likely as low as mid-60s. A gradual warm-up will then take place for the second half of the week. A rise in humidity will also come during this time, as well as an increase in shower and storm chances.
The next best chance for rain is late Tuesday into Wednesday.