Milder week with shower, storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - After a mild start to the week, the trend mainly continues through the rest of the work week.
Highs will range in the low-to-mid 70s.
This will be near the average for this time of year.
Dry conditions, with mostly sunny skies to partly sunny skies a pleasant day(s) ahead on Tuesday and Thursday.
Rain and storm chances hit in between these days.
The 'wet' days of the week are Monday, Wednesday (morning, mainly) and Friday. Wednesday looks to be a bit more wet than Friday as of now with a difference in timing these days.
The weekend looks nice right now, highs in 70s.