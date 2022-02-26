Milder weekend, quiet seasonal weather ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - While today will be 'warmer' than Friday, it will be a bit chilly for some due to winds bringing wind chills to the single-digits to 20s.
Sunny skies are expected Saturday, mostly sunny on Sunday yet dry.
Breezy conditions are expected, gusts up to 25 mph by this afternoon coming out of the SW.
Therefore, wind chills ranging from 0 to mid-20s by this evening.
A similar day is expected Sunday, mostly sunny skies with mid-30s as highs.
Temperatures to start March will be mild to warm, highs ranging from the mid-30s to the low 40s across southern Wisconsin. Gradual melting is expected.
Dry conditions ahead, with flurries possible mid-week and that's about it.