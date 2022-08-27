More scattered storms Sunday

Scattered showers and storms moved over portions of southern Wisconsin today. Most of this activity has dissipated. More scattered storms are expected on Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday as a warm front and then a cool front move through the area. Neither day will be a washout out and most hours should be dry. Humid conditions can be expected as well through this period.
Starting Tuesday and going all the way into next weekend a long stretch of pleasant weather is expected with sunny skies and comfortable conditions on a daily basis!