Morning snow ahead of frigid conditions tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory continues for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties in our viewing area until noon.
Snow will be ongoing for these communities through the morning commute with a region-wide 1-3" of new powder expected as the system exits through the morning.
Highs will be around 20° with wind chills in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. We'll clear out this evening with temps plummeting to around -6° tonight with wind chills as low as -15 to -25, with a wind chill advisory in effect for most of our area Tuesday from 3 am to noon.
We get even colder Tuesday night into early Wednesday with actual temps in the minus teens and wind chills as low as -20 to -30! Make sure to bundle up again with multiple layers.