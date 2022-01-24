 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with total
accumulations of two to three inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Columbia and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which will likely
impact the morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Morning snow ahead of frigid conditions tonight

  • Updated
Travel Planner

Morning Weather Forecast for January 24 2022

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory continues for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties in our viewing area until noon.

Snow will be ongoing for these communities through the morning commute with a region-wide 1-3" of new powder expected as the system exits through the morning. 

Highs will be around 20° with wind chills in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. We'll clear out this evening with temps plummeting to around -6° tonight with wind chills as low as -15 to -25, with a wind chill advisory in effect for most of our area Tuesday from 3 am to noon.

We get even colder Tuesday night into early Wednesday with actual temps in the minus teens and wind chills as low as -20 to -30! Make sure to bundle up again with multiple layers.

