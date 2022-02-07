Much warmer air on the way

MADISON (WKOW) - While Monday was 'chilly' albeit 'nice', much warmer air is on the way coming from the west.
Temperatures warm Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in upper 30s likely.
Wind chills will range from teens to 30s during these days too. South winds, under the warm front, will help us move into this milder pattern.
Multiple clipper systems bring ups and downs in temperatures this week.
Highs in the 20s will return Thursday, with highs back in the upper 30s before the weekend. While weekend highs return yet again to 'average' typical February highs in the mid-upper 20s.
As far as precipitation goes, things will be a bit messy.
Due to the temperature range above and near freezing, light snow/wintry mix is possible. The first chance is Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and better chances during the evening although very scattered and light odds.
Another shot is Thursday night into Friday, which looks to be the better chance for some precipitation falling. Although, still light.