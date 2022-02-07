Multiple snow-mix chances in the forecast this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A light snow mix exited late last night causing slick spots on the roads this morning.
Factor in a little extra time as untreated pavement may be a bit slippery, especially backstreets, sidewalks and driveways. Otherwise, a little cooler on the backside of our departing cold front with highs in the mid 20s with times of clouds and sun.
Partly cloudy in the low teens tonight ahead of a big warm up Tuesday to the upper 30s. Another spotty, light snow-mix expected Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with light snow chances ending at night.
Dry and partly sunny on Thursday in the upper 20s ahead of upper 30s on Friday with a rain/snow mix possible. Cooler, but drier for the weekend in the low to mid 20s.