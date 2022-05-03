Nice warm-up ahead, more rain chances this week

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a cloudy, mainly wet Tuesday with majority of the rain arriving overnight into the morning hours.
Showers are becoming lighter, with longer bouts of dry time in between.
The region will be fully dry by Tuesday night, with skies clearing overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the mid-30s likely.
While Wednesday morning will start off chilly, temperatures are expected to rise quite a bit during the day. Clouds may still be in tact for some Wednesday morning, but clearing is expected into the afternoon leading to sun/warming.
Highs in the low 60s are expected Wednesday.
Although, a return to highs in the upper-mid 50s comes quick... Thursday and Friday will bring down the highs and bring the return of rain.
The first half of Thursday will be nice, dry, breezy with rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. Scattered to widespread showers are expected overnight into Friday, with Friday remaining wet during most of the day. The rain exits Friday night, leading to a nice weekend.
The bigger warm-up hits Saturday/Sunday, highs likely hitting mid-upper 60s.
A bit more sunshine is expected Saturday versus Sunday, with some breezier conditions as well. Dry weather though for Mother's Day!
We start next week WARM, highs in the upper 70s likely with storm chances.