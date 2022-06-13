Now comes the heat

MADISON (WKOW) - By Monday evening, areas west will be cleared, with majority cleared from any storm potential by tonight.
Tuesday brings a massive jump in temperatures.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties in southern Wisconsin starting 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Highs in the mid-90s are expected Tuesday, heat index values ranging from 100-105 degrees. Wednesday, highs in the low 90s expected.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon/evening and overnight but clearing into early Thursday. There's a chance for strong to severe storms to be issued.
The week ends very dry, and very sunny.
Highs are expected to dip a bit, lowering into the mid-low 80s most days through the end of the work week and into the weekend.