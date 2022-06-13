 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Now comes the heat

MADISON (WKOW) -  By Monday evening, areas west will be cleared, with majority cleared from any storm potential by tonight.

Tuesday brings a massive jump in temperatures.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties in southern Wisconsin starting 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Highs in the mid-90s are expected Tuesday, heat index values ranging from 100-105 degrees. Wednesday, highs in the low 90s expected.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon/evening and overnight but clearing into early Thursday. There's a chance for strong to severe storms to be issued.

The week ends very dry, and very sunny. 

Highs are expected to dip a bit, lowering into the mid-low 80s most days through the end of the work week and into the weekend. 

Rain and storms continue with chances decreasing into the evening... a HOT couple of days are ahead.

