...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore
counties of 2 to 5 inches. For counties further inland, total
snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Plan on shoveling by Friday morning

Winter weather advisory

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 pm til 6 am Friday for a round of light snow.

We're tracking some lake-effect snow in eastern Wisconsin this morning, but snow will become more widespread as the main system develops from the west mid-late afternoon with temps in the mid 20s.

Snow will pick up from 7 pm to 12 am and exit late tonight with around 2-3 inches of new powder. Isolated areas in southeastern Wisconsin could get up to 4 inches with some lake-enhancement.

Cool to end the work week with temps in the low 20s ahead of a weekend warm up with a thaw on the way. Highs climb to the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday with low 40s on the way next workweek.

