Plan on shoveling by Friday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 pm til 6 am Friday for a round of light snow.
We're tracking some lake-effect snow in eastern Wisconsin this morning, but snow will become more widespread as the main system develops from the west mid-late afternoon with temps in the mid 20s.
Snow will pick up from 7 pm to 12 am and exit late tonight with around 2-3 inches of new powder. Isolated areas in southeastern Wisconsin could get up to 4 inches with some lake-enhancement.
Cool to end the work week with temps in the low 20s ahead of a weekend warm up with a thaw on the way. Highs climb to the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday with low 40s on the way next workweek.