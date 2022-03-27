Plenty of wet weather mid-week

MADISON (WKOW) - Plenty of rainy weather mid-week!
We saw sunny skies today along with winter-like temperatures. The mercury only reach the low 30's with brisk NW winds keeping wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Monday will be mostly sunny again. Light winds and a high around 40 will make it more comfortable outdoors.
On Tuesday a strong, slow moving storms system will bring us an extended period of unsettled weather that will last into Thursday night.
Widespread rain with a few thunderstorms will be in the area Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night. As the storm system pulls away the precipitation will be come lighter and more scattered in the form of rain and snow.
Sunshine will return for the end of the week.
Temperatures will spike to around 60 on Wednesday, but will be just in the 40s the remainder of the week.