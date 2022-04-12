Potential for showers and storms continue

MADISON (WKOW) - The chance for showers and storms is increasing, as the system moves closer to Wisconsin.
A round of showers and storms is possible through the evening, although mainly for west central parts of the state. In our viewing area, if anyone sees this round, it would be those to the far west and closest to central WI.
The higher chance for showers and or storms comes late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Time frame being earliest 10 a.m. to latest 3-4 p.m. Best time looks to be around Midnight - 2 a.m.
Areas west of Madison look to have higher risk of storms within the strong to severe range. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this line.
Warm weather returns Wednesday, with highs in the 60s again.
Scattered shower chances continue Wednesday, likely picking up around Noon with higher chances for areas SE of Madison. Far SE portions, closer to IL and the lakeshore have the higher potential of seeing strong to severe storms.
Colder air moves in by Thursday, bringing down highs to the 40s.
Highs will range from low-to-upper 40s through the weekend, at least. There are a few times a mix could be possible from Thursday into next Monday, with one being Easter Sunday night.