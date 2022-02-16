Precipitation chances continue, dropping temps ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a rather warm Wednesday, with majority of S. WI reaching highs in the 40s to even low 50s off to the SE.
A cold front is approaching, leading to a switch in winds, and much colder air.
Temperatures will drop this evening into the night, leading to a big difference in values by Thursday morning. Most will wake up in the teens, feeling single-digit wind chill values due to the arctic air moving in.
It will remain breezy overnight into Thursday, with north/northwest winds.
As for who will see any shower chances Wednesday and Thursday, all eyes are on the SE portion of the state. SE WI will have the highest chances both Wednesday and Thursday.
The light rain seen Wednesday will transition to a mix by the evening, with eastern portions of Dane County and areas to the S/SE remaining in the 'possibility' category of seeing freezing rain to sleet.
The SE corner will likely see rain/snow/mix until early Thursday morning. This could lead to slick sidewalks/untreated surfaces.
While the snow Thursday could clip the SE portions, it is unlikely, and would be little to no accumulations... a dusting to a couple tenths of an inch.
Otherwise, expect a dry, bitter cold Thursday.
Another chance for light snow arrives Friday overnight, totals less than 1".
Temperatures rebound to typical values and well above average this weekend, with highs in the 30s and 40s expected. An overall 'nice' weekend is in the forecast, dry weather with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.